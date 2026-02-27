Contests
“Oscar The Grouch” Suspect Was Caught By The Garbage Man

On this story we go to Ohio, where a real life “Oscar the Grouch” suspect was caught by the garbage man. Well according to reports, this week, a cop in…

On this story we go to Ohio, where a real life "Oscar the Grouch" suspect was caught by the garbage man. Well according to reports, this week, a cop in Ohio pulled somebody over, and the driver took off on foot.  The officer lost the guy for a while, but hung around in the area. Be that as it may and as luck would have it, the cop was behind a garbage truck when a sanitation worker wheeled a trash can over to the truck. This is where it gets crazy..

The guy popped up and the officer saw him, that is when the chase was on. It didn't last long, though.  The cop ran him down and arrested him. The cops got him down and found out this "Oscar The Grouch" was a guy who was identified as 27-year-old named Jonathan McMillan.  It's unclear what the guy was running from in the first place, but there was a warrant out for his arrest. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey I will give this guy some kind of credit, even though you should never break the law. I am laughing so hard though over the fact that they labeled him as "Oscar The Grouch." That fits so well, and maybe he didn't fit so well in the garbage can, but he just had bad timing on his hiding spot. I'm also thinking that if the garbage truck worker was not there would Jonathan get away with it ? Just a piece of sage advice Jon, next time don't break the law and you would not have to be put in these situations like hiding in a garbage can.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your pals on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories to see and read up on by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

