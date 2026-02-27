On this one we go to Kentucky, where a 32-year-old guy named Allen Osbourne, and this guy got arrested for having sex with roadkill. The cops in the small town of Central City, Kentucky got a 911 call around 7:00 PM on Saturday. According to reports, this caller had said, they were driving near town when they passed a man having, quote, "intercourse with a dead deer !" on the side of the road. They described him as a white guy in jeans and a dark top.

Cops showed up and found Allen walking in the same general area. According to the police report, his pants were still down around his knees, and he was covered in deer fur. Plus the local cops also found fur around his private area while he was being booked. He's facing a felony charge for "sexual crimes against animals," and up to five years in prison.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy is just a sick person, and needs some help ASAP. I know it is Kentucky where other crazy things happen out that way, but this is just beyond crazy. Can you imagine seeing something like this going down on the side of the road. I also hope and would think the judge will have a lot to say about this and issue him to some sort of mental hospital. That is after he serves some time beyond bars. Poor "Bambi" didn't need to be treated like that from this psycho. I hope this guy gets some kind of medication and help because he needs a lot of it.