Guy Crashed His Car While Doing Whippets Then Kept Doing Whippets While Being Rescued

Alright on this one we go to northern California, where a guy crashed his car while doing whippets than kept doing whippets while being rescued. According to reports, the police didn't release his name, but he's 47 years old. The crash happened around 6:00 AM Tuesday morning in a town of Sebastopol. If your not sure what a whippet is, it is is another name for nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. It's used in cans of whipped cream.

Here is what happen with this crazy guy. According to the cops they say he was driving his Land Rover through town at an "unsafe speed" when he lost control, hit a curb, plowed through a bank sign, hit several small trees, snapping them off at the root, then went through a parking lot and slammed into a brick wall. His car was totaled, and he was trapped inside. So he just kept doing whippets until the cops yanked him out. They took him to a hospital, and then to jail. He's facing charges for driving under the influence. Cops say he's lucky he didn't kill anyone.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy is 47 years old, why is he doing something so stupid like that. I guess this guy really never grew up and is still living in the 90s. Don't do any drugs, it leads to nothing but trouble as you can tell just from this story. I'm also in shock that he was driving a Land Rover, and for someone on drugs like that makes you wonder what this guy does for living. I think he might be in some hot water back at work, whatever he does. Plus I don't think the judge will be getting a laugh at this when he gets the case in front of him on his desk. I hope this dude gets his act together and gets cleaned up. Thank God no one was hurt.