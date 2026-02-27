Foo Fighters Tease First Festival Appearance Ahead of ‘Your Favorite Toy’ Album Release

Foo Fighters dropped hints about playing Download Festival. The band, which started in the 1990s, has never taken the stage at this UK event.

DJ Sophie K brought up Download during their talk. Dave Grohl, the lead singer, seemed caught off guard. "Really? There's so many great bands," he responded.

Sophie K explained how fans discuss this missing piece each year on message boards. "Everyone is wanting you to play, and I feel like with this new album, just putting it out there, you know?" she said, mentioning their 12th studio release.

Grohl glanced at his bandmates. "Maybe we should do it! ... Maybe it's time." He called such a performance "overdue." No current member has played at Donington, though Grohl did appear there back in 2010 with Them Crooked Vultures.

Fans went wild after watching the interview. One person wrote, "Been saying this for like 15 years, how on earth have they not played THE UK rock & metal festival???" Another posted "Sophie K making the things happen!!"

Your Favorite Toy debuts on Apr. 24. It follows But Here We Are from 2023 and contains last year's single, "Asking For A Friend."

The band shared the title track on Feb. 19. The Graham Norton Show got the first live performance. Then came a surprise show in Dublin on Feb. 23, where fresh material from the upcoming record made its debut.