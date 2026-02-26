Iron Maiden Documentary Coming to Theaters

The gents of Iron Maiden are bringing their story to theater. The band has officially announced that a new documentary about the metal group, called Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, will debut in theaters on May 7.

So, what should you expect from the film? According to an official statement, the movie will offer interviews with the band members, plus Iron Maiden fans and contemporaries, including Metallica's Lars Ulrich, rapper Chuck D and actor Javier Bardem.

"With unprecedented access to official band archives, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition charts five decades of one of the most iconic journeys in music history," the film's synopsis states. It adds, "This electrifying film offers an intimate look at their uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their global army of fans."

Tickets for the event go on sale March 18. For information and tickets, head to the band's official website devoted to the film.

Iron Maiden Documentary Tells the Story of a Legendary Metal Band

Iron Maiden exist in their own orbit. You hear that galloping bass, and it’s like a signal flare of instant recognition, instant urgency. Bruce Dickinson doesn’t just sing; he commands, prowls, and occasionally laughs at the chaos he’s creating. Steve Harris’s bass lines aren’t background. They’re the spine. Every other player is tuned into that spine, ready to spin it into something bigger, faster, darker. They’ve been at it forever, and you feel it in every note.