I Prevail Kicks Off Tour With Three Days Grace

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Gabe Helguera, Eric Vanlerberghe, Brian Burkheiser, Dylan Bowman, and Steve Menoian of I Prevail attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

I Prevail hit the stage on Feb. 23 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. This marked the start of the Alienation Tour with Three Days Grace and The Funeral Portrait. Fans packed the place before doors opened, and more joined in as the night wore on.

The band tore through a set mixing fan-favorite tracks with the live debut of "God." Band members cracked jokes and swapped stories between tracks. A drum solo that morphed into a rave sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The Funeral Portrait opened things up. Vocalist Lee Jennings delivered a cover of "Mad World" and "Stay Weird." The group pulled fans into the action during "Dark Thoughts" and "Blood Mother," winning them over before their time ended.

Three Days Grace brought the night to a close with raw power from the opening track. Vocalists Adam Gontier and Matt Walst prowled the stage and catwalk, getting as close to fans as possible. Chants of "Three Days Grace!" erupted in the pauses between tracks.

The headliners ripped through hits spanning their entire run. "I Hate Everything About You," "I Am Machine," and "Riot" all made appearances. They also performed "Mayday" from their newest release. An acoustic "backyard campfire" segment gave fans a peek into how they write and where their ideas come from.

Three Days Grace told the crowd that Fort Wayne has become a second home, Chaoszine reports. They recalled their early shows at Pierre's, a smaller spot in town, before selling out War Memorial Coliseum. Guitarist Barry Stock now lives in Indiana despite the band's roots in Ontario, Canada.

The Alienation Tour just launched and will roll through dozens of cities over the coming months.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
