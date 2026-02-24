ENTER TO WIN: Cheap Trick Tickets
Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Cheap Trick live at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Get ready for a night packed with iconic hits like “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me,” and more — loud, live, and up close.
📅 Show Details
- Who: Cheap Trick
- Where: Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
- When: Friday, March 20, 2026
- Doors: 7:00PM
- Show: 8:00PM
- All Ages Show
🎟️ How to Enter
Fill out the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets courtesy of WRAT. Don’t miss your opportunity to see these Rock & Roll Hall of Famers tear it up on stage!
👉 Enter now for your chance to win — and keep it locked on 95.9 The RAT! 🤘
For the " Cheap Trick” Contest, enter between 10am on February 24, 2026 and 11:59pm on March 11, 2026, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on March 12, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Cheap Trick at Starland Ballroom on March 20, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $126. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.