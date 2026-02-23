Toto Brings on Thirsty Merc’s Rai Thistlethwayte for North American Tour

Rai Thistlethwayte has joined Toto. He'll play keyboards and sing backup vocals for their North American tour. The Thirsty Merc co-founder made his debut with them on Feb. 18 in Milwaukee.

"We are thrilled to announce Rai Thistlethwayte has joined the ensemble on keyboards and background vocals," the band said on social media. "Our 'An Evening With' tour begins tomorrow and will stage shows through March 13. With the Summer tour to follow."

Thistlethwayte shared his feelings about this chance on Instagram. "I'm extremely excited to be joining Toto on keys and backing vocals," he said. "The first tour date is tomorrow in Milwaukee, can't wait to get into these tunes on stage with these absolute legends."

Thistlethwayte started Thirsty Merc in 2002 with Phil Stack, Karl Robertson, and Matthew Baker. Warner Music Australia signed them, and they became a staple on 2000s Australian radio.

Their first album went double platinum. Sideshows also hit platinum status. The band released Mousetrap Heart in 2010. Songs like "In The Summertime," "20 Good Reasons," and "Someday, Someday" remain fixtures from that era.

He's built quite a resume over the past year. In 2023, Thistlethwayte toured the United States with Sammy Hagar and appeared in Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas residency alongside Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Kenny Aronoff. He also performs as a touring member with electronica group KNOWER. Plus, he works as a keyboardist for Joe Satriani's solo project.

Toto started in Los Angeles in 1977. They produced hits including "Africa," "Hold The Line," and "Rosanna." "Africa" topped the US charts in 1982. It also reached the top five in Australia. Only one original member, guitarist Steve Lukather, still tours with them. The lineup has changed many times.