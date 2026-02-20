St. Ratrick’s Season 2026

🍀 Happy St. RATrick’s Season!

Sponsored by Viking Pest Control and Last Bite Mosquito

95.9 The WRAT wants to wish you a loud, proud, and properly poured Happy St. RATrick’s Season!

March isn’t just a month — it’s parade season, and we’re hitting the streets to party with you at the biggest Irish-inspired celebrations the Jersey Shore has to offer. Grab your green, raise a pint, and find out where The RAT will be… because if there’s a parade, we’re gonna rock it. 🍻🤘

☘️ Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade

📅 Sunday, March 1, 2026 – 12PM

📍 Main Street, Belmar & Lake Como

One of New Jersey’s biggest and rowdiest kickoff parades of the season! The Irish Riviera goes full green with floats, bagpipes, marching bands, and thousands lining the streets.

🎙 WRAT will be broadcasting LIVE outside our studio in Belmar, so stop by, say hi, and celebrate with us as the parade rolls right through town!

☘️ Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade

📅 Saturday, March 7, 2026 – 12PM

📍 Seaside Heights Boulevard

The parade rolls down the shore with nonstop energy, floats, marching bands, and that salty ocean vibe. Seaside will be packed and rocking all afternoon long.

🎙 WRAT will be broadcasting LIVE from Hooks Bar & Grill, so make that your headquarters for the day and party with us!

☘️ Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade

📅 Sunday, March 8, 2026 – 1PM

📍 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park

The boardwalk and downtown go full Irish with thousands celebrating, live music, and high-energy parade units filling the streets.

☘️ Highlands St. Patrick's Parade

📅 Saturday, March 21, 2026 – 2PM

📍 Bay Avenue, Highlands

Nearly 100 units march through town in this beloved community celebration packed with Irish pride, tradition, and plenty of party spirit.

This St. RATrick’s Season is stacked with shamrocks, celebrations, and Jersey Shore-sized energy. Keep checking back for updates, appearances, and where you can party with 95.9 The WRAT all month long.