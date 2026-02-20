Jersey Shore St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace Floor Signing

Contests
Last year we told you about the amazing work CMM Custom Homes was doing in building the inaugural Jersey Shore St. Jude Dream Home Showplace.  All profits from the sale of this new…

Last year we told you about the amazing work CMM Custom Homes was doing in building the inaugural Jersey Shore St. Jude Dream Home Showplace.  All profits from the sale of this new home will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. CMM would like to thank all the local industry partners, vendors, and suppliers that came together to make this possible! Go to teamcmm.com/stjude for all the information on this amazing project or to donate directly to the St. Jude. Fund.      

