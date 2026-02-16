Bring Me the Horizon Concert Film Screens in Theaters Worldwide Next Month

Bring Me the Horizon will screen a concert film from their sold-out performance at São Paulo's Allianz Parque Stadium on Mar. 25 and 28. The band played for 50,000 fans at the venue back in November 2024, and the show got captured as L.I.V.E. in São Paulo, Live Immersive Virtual Experiment.

Tickets for screenings across more than 35 countries are available. Trafalgar Releasing will present the film alongside Sony Music Vision and RCA.

The Sheffield group co-directed this project with CiRCUS HEaD. Characters from the POST HUMAN era appear in the film. The setlist also includes material from Sempiternal and That's the Spirit.

A trailer dropped this week. It shows crowd footage and production elements from the stadium show, featuring pyrotechnics, lights, and fans moving through the venue during the performance. Official Charts wrote, "L.I.V.E. in São Paulo blends cinematic production with raw fan perspectives as the emotion and energy of the group's most celebrated performance becomes apparent through multi-camera coverage, sweeping drone footage, and fan-submitted content, delivering a dynamic, multi-angle journey that mirrors the scale and intensity of the night itself."

The band has sold more than 6.6 million albums. They've racked up over 9.4 billion streams worldwide and won BRIT Awards while receiving GRAMMY nominations during their run. A live album from the São Paulo show will arrive on Apr. 10 across streaming platforms, with physical versions on vinyl and CD/DVD. The tracklist includes 23 songs with interludes. Tracks span from "DArkSide" and "MANTRA" to "Teardrops" and "AmEN!" while the album closes with "Throne."