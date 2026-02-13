Let's take you to California, on this story where a beehive thief got caught thanks to a "sting operation". It all went down in Sacramento where a guy who is 47-year-old Leonid Terzi just got arrested this week for stealing beehives. It's those kind that are in boxes, not the ones that are trees. According to the local reports, the cops got a call on Tuesday about some bee boxes that showed up on a piece of property out in a county called Yolo.

They noticed some markings on the boxes had been messed with to hide the fact that they were stolen. So they set up a sting operation. They staked out the spot and arrested this guy Leonid when he showed up. There's a photo of him in handcuffs, still wearing his beekeeping outfit. He will be in front of a judge really soon and will be facing felony theft charges. The reports didn't say on why he stole the hives. Farms pay a lot of money to have those hives brought in when their crops need pollinating.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm going to go out there and say that he was most likely not a person who likes honey. This is a first time I have ever heard of someone doing something like this, but we have covered a bunch of crazy people out there stealing really weird things. So I guess just add this one to the weird pile. I think the judge will probably shake his head and maybe get a laugh when this case comes across his desk.