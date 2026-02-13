Contests
Amazon Driver Got Drunk On “BuzzBallz” And Crashed Into A Mailbox

On this story we take you over to Waco, Texas, where a Amazon driver got drunk on “Buzzballz” and crashed into a mailbox. No word on the driver’s name, but…

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: The Amazon Prime logo is displayed on the side of an Amazon delivery truck on June 21, 2023 in Richmond, California. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Amazon alleging that company has deceived millions of customers into signing up for Prime subscription services and intentionally complicated the cancellation process. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
On this story we take you over to Waco, Texas, where a Amazon driver got drunk on "Buzzballz" and crashed into a mailbox. No word on the driver's name, but according to reports this all went down last Friday in the small town.  A woman saw him hit her mailbox, then drive off.  So she chased him down the street. Her husband told a reporter the mailbox was "totally demolished."  It wasn't just a pole with a box on top.  It was a big brick thing with a mailbox inside it.  So he hit this thing really hard.

The husband said the guy was drinking "BuzzBallz," those ball-shaped cocktails liquor stores sell.  He saw him trying to shove empty BuzzBallz down a storm drain to get rid of the evidence. The cops got there and gave the Amazon driver a sobriety test, which he failed, so they took him straight to jail. He works or I should say worked for an independent contractor that handles the Amazon routes, not directly for Amazon.  The company fired him and paid the couple money for the mailbox. So, it's being replaced, and he is facing charges for driving while intoxicated.

Well I think this guy won't be playing the role of Santa anytime soon as far as dropping packages off. This guy is lucky he didn't kill or hurt anyone. Maybe they should install one of the breathalyzers, in these trucks so if someone has been drinking the truck won't start. Just food for thought. I don't know why he would think that was a good idea to be drinking and doing delivery's, buddy just wait to drink till after your shift. Be careful out there because you just don't know who is on the road and what they are doing behind the wheel.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

