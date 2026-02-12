Contests
The Smashing Pumpkins Prepping 35th Anniversary Vinyl ‘Gish’ Release

The Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up to release vinyl reissue of the band’s 1991 debut album, Gish, for the record’s 35th anniversary. The set will arrive May 29 in independent…

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / John Medina

The Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up to release vinyl reissue of the band's 1991 debut album, Gish, for the record's 35th anniversary.

The set will arrive May 29 in independent record stores, as well as vocalist Billy Corgan's Madame ZuZu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois, in limited-edition gray with pink and purple splatter vinyl. For those who don't want to be as fancy, a standard black vinyl will also be available.

Gish features the singles "I Am One" and "Siva" and is certified Platinum, according to RIAA research and Billboard.

The Smashing Pumpkins and 'Gish'

Gish still feels like a secret you stumbled into by accident. Before Siamese Dream went widescreen and before Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness turned The Smashing Pumpkins into arena architects, there was this hazy, heavy, strangely spiritual debut. Gish doesn’t announce itself with polish. It hums. It swirls. It leans into the feedback and lets the songs breathe.

What makes it live on is that tension between prettiness and punch. “Rhinoceros” drifts for a while, almost shy, and then it opens up into something massive and aching. “Siva” hits harder, but even there, Billy Corgan isn’t just chasing volume — he’s chasing feeling. The guitars feel layered but not yet locked into the pristine sheen that would define the later records. There’s space. There’s air. There’s ambition you can hear forming in real time.

It’s also a snapshot of a band right before the world catches up to them. Hungry. Searching. Slightly unpolished in a way that makes it human.

Gish lives on because it sounds like possibility — not the fully realized empire, but the moment just before, when everything still feels raw and wide open.

Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
