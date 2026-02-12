Contests
Marshall Debuts Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Dookie Amp at Super Bowl LX Performance

Marshall unveiled a signature amp for Billie Joe Armstrong when Green Day took the stage at Super Bowl LX on February 8. The show took place at Levi’s Stadium in…

Dan Teodorescu
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

Marshall unveiled a signature amp for Billie Joe Armstrong when Green Day took the stage at Super Bowl LX on February 8. The show took place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This pale blue Marshall 1959 Super Lead head and cabinet carry the Dookie mod, plus the frontman's signature etched on a brass plate.

The British amp maker posted a short clip on Instagram, showing off the amp's look. A brass plate on the front marks this as the Dookie 1959 / BJA Super Lead signature. The power-blue Tolex covering matches the fawn grille cloth and white piping.

Marshall confirmed this through posts on social media with captions like "Green Day showing the world how to keep it loud!" The amps haven't appeared on Marshall's official site yet. Retailers don't have them either. No one knows when they'll launch.

The Dookie mod changes the original Marshall Super Lead by adding a master volume control. Martin Golub performed this modification on Armstrong's original amp, nicknamed Pete, a 100-watt Marshall Plexi 1959SLP. His modification repurposed the High Treble volume for master control and turned the Normal Volume into the gain.

Cascading gain stages produce the sound you hear on the band's 1994 album. Red labels sit above the knobs on this new signature model. They mark the modified controls. Chicago Amp Mods offers similar modifications for $220 to $250.

The band played "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and "Holiday" during their brief set before Bad Bunny's halftime show. Armstrong played these new amps with his Fernandes S-style guitar called Blue. He's owned that guitar since the band started.

"Ah man I'm so ready to go broke. When are these launching?" wrote one Instagram user.

MXR released the Dookie Drive pedal in 2019. That marked the 25th anniversary of the record. The company has since released version 2, version 3, and version 4 in 2023.

Billie Joe ArmstrongGreen Day
Dan TeodorescuWriter
