ENTER TO WIN: David Lee Roth Tickets

🎸 Win a Pair of Tickets to See David Lee Roth Live! 🎸 You won’t want to miss A Night with David Lee Roth on Friday, June 5, 2026 at…

Rob Cochran
dlr
Stone Pony Summer Stage

🎸 Win a Pair of Tickets to See David Lee Roth Live! 🎸

You won’t want to miss A Night with David Lee Roth on Friday, June 5, 2026 at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ! The legendary Van Halen frontman is bringing his high-energy rock show to one of the East Coast’s most iconic venues. Gates open at 6:00 PM with the music starting at 7:00 PM.

👉 Enter now for your chance to win 2 tickets to this unforgettable concert — rock history, attitude, and classic hits like Jump, Panama and more await! Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Diamond Dave or a rocker looking for the live experience of the summer, this is the show of the season.

How to Enter:

  1. Fill out the quick form below.
  2. Make sure your contact info is correct.
  3. Hit submit — and get ready to rock!

Prize Details:
🎟️ 2 General Admission Tickets to David Lee Roth at The Stone Pony Summer Stage (Asbury Park, NJ) — Friday, June 5, 2026.

Click here to purchase tickets

Van Halen
Rob CochranEditor
