Black Label Society Releases ‘Engines Of Demolition’ Album With Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Track

Laura Adkins
Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde performs at the Marquee Theatre April 29, 2009 in Tempe, Arizona. The rock group is touring in support of the compilation/live album, "Skullage."
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Black Label Society will release Engines Of Demolition on March 27. MNRK Heavy will put it out. Fifteen tracks fill the record, and one stands apart, "Ozzy's Song," penned as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Zakk Wylde composed the lyrics after Osbourne's funeral in July 2025. He sat in his library room, surrounded by books. Osbourne's volumes lined the shelves. "I was looking at him while I was listening to the tunes, and then I just wrote the lyrics," Wylde said, according to Chaoszine

The guitarist had already completed the music before Osbourne died of a heart attack on Jul. 22, 2025. Jack Osbourne called Wylde with the news while the guitarist was on tour with Pantera.

Wylde began writing this record in mid-2022, but the work stretched across four years. He created songs between Pantera tour legs, tracking everything at his home studio, the Black Vatican. He wanted time to support it properly.

This marks the band's first studio output since Doom Crew Inc. arrived in 2021. Fans have heard four singles already: "Name In Blood," "Broken And Blind," "The Gallows," and "Lord Humungus."

Wylde first joined Osbourne as his guitarist in 1987. He sent a demo tape, and his audition changed everything. He played on nearly all the singer's solo records, including No More Tears in 1991, Ozzmosis in 1995, and Black Rain in 2007.

The last text message Wylde got came after Osbourne's Back To The Beginning farewell concert on Jul. 5, 2025. The band launched its North American Tour on Feb. 27 in San Antonio. Shows continue through April 10 in Charlotte. A short leg of Southeastern dates will follow in May. The group will also tour the UK and Europe from May 28 through Aug. 14.

