Guy Did Donuts On A Frozen Lake And Fell Through The Ice Right Here In Jersey

Well we don’t have to go far because we stay here in New Jersey as a guy did donuts on a frozen lake and fell through the ice. Someone called…

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 03: A young woman ice skates on frozen Schlachtensee lake on March 3, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Cold front "Hartmut" gripped Germany with sub-zero temperatures this week, leaving behind frozen lakes and canals that are a winter enthusiast's delight. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Well we don't have to go far because we stay here in New Jersey as a guy did donuts on a frozen lake and fell through the ice. Someone called 911 last week after they saw the roof of the truck sticking out of the ice in a town called Eagleswood.  The rest of it was submerged.  They didn't know if anyone was in it or not.  Thankfully, he made it out and just left the truck there according to reports.

Even the mayor of the town said it was "stupidity at its finest." It looks like someone got it on video.  It was dark out, but you can see when the ice breaks and the back end falls through. (CHECK THE VIDEO OUT RIGHT HERE.) I can't really tell the make and model.  But the average full-sized pick-up weighs around three tons, so 6,000 pounds. They haven't released the guy's name, but he's 44 years old.  He's facing charges for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.  He also didn't have a valid driver's license. As of now I heard, his truck was still in the lake. 

I'm sure this truck is a total loss, but why would you take your truck on ice like that and think it was a good idea. This guy is 44 years old and should know better to not being doing things like this. I really hope he didn't have a 95.9 WRAT bumper sticker on it. Also I hope he has really good insurance to get through this situation. The judge I think will not hold back on this guy and will be throwing every fine and ticket at him and he will be paying out the tail pipe so to speak.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
