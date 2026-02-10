Guy Did Donuts On A Frozen Lake And Fell Through The Ice Right Here In Jersey

Well we don't have to go far because we stay here in New Jersey as a guy did donuts on a frozen lake and fell through the ice. Someone called 911 last week after they saw the roof of the truck sticking out of the ice in a town called Eagleswood. The rest of it was submerged. They didn't know if anyone was in it or not. Thankfully, he made it out and just left the truck there according to reports.

Even the mayor of the town said it was "stupidity at its finest." It looks like someone got it on video. It was dark out, but you can see when the ice breaks and the back end falls through. (CHECK THE VIDEO OUT RIGHT HERE.) I can't really tell the make and model. But the average full-sized pick-up weighs around three tons, so 6,000 pounds. They haven't released the guy's name, but he's 44 years old. He's facing charges for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He also didn't have a valid driver's license. As of now I heard, his truck was still in the lake.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm sure this truck is a total loss, but why would you take your truck on ice like that and think it was a good idea. This guy is 44 years old and should know better to not being doing things like this. I really hope he didn't have a 95.9 WRAT bumper sticker on it. Also I hope he has really good insurance to get through this situation. The judge I think will not hold back on this guy and will be throwing every fine and ticket at him and he will be paying out the tail pipe so to speak.