Here we go back to Florida, and leave it to a 47-year-old man got angry at teenagers in a McDonald's so he mooned them. He is William Heath, and according to reports he got into an argument with some teenagers at a McDonald's on Saturday night over what is still out for question. From what we know William got so mad and upset that he even that he threw a Dr. Pepper at the teens, then dropped his pants and mooned them.

By the way we didn't just flash them, he "smacked his butt, and rubbed his left butt check. Someone that saw this all went down ( lol ) called police, and when they showed up, they arrested William and charged him with simple battery and two counts of "lewd exhibition." He admitted to mooning the teens and said he did it because he felt upset and insulted.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have not heard of someone of mooning people since the 90's. When I was growing up if you want to say that, we would be in the car and if someone would cut you off or just not being nice you would maybe someone mooning, with their butt against the glass. I remember just friends of mine would do that to us because we were in two different cars and were just being funny. I guess it makes sense for this guy doing it because he is in his 40's, BUT ( lol ) it doesn't make it right to do. I'm sure the judge will not have a laugh over it and make an example out of him and will most likely being paying some fines out his back side.