Contests
LISTEN LIVE

47-Year-Old Man Got Angry At Teenagers in a McDonald’s So He Mooned Them

Here we go back to Florida, and leave it to a 47-year-old man got angry at teenagers in a McDonald’s so he mooned them. He is William Heath, and according…

gotts
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. ()

McDonald’s has been a massive driver of GDP in New Jersey.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Here we go back to Florida, and leave it to a 47-year-old man got angry at teenagers in a McDonald's so he mooned them. He is William Heath, and according to reports he got into an argument with some teenagers at a McDonald's on Saturday night over what is still out for question. From what we know William got so mad and upset that he even that he threw a Dr. Pepper at the teens, then dropped his pants and mooned them.

By the way we didn't just flash them, he "smacked his butt, and rubbed his left butt check. Someone that saw this all went down ( lol ) called police, and when they showed up, they arrested William and charged him with simple battery and two counts of "lewd exhibition." He admitted to mooning the teens and said he did it because he felt upset and insulted.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have not heard of someone of mooning people since the 90's. When I was growing up if you want to say that, we would be in the car and if someone would cut you off or just not being nice you would maybe someone mooning, with their butt against the glass. I remember just friends of mine would do that to us because we were in two different cars and were just being funny. I guess it makes sense for this guy doing it because he is in his 40's, BUT ( lol ) it doesn't make it right to do. I'm sure the judge will not have a laugh over it and make an example out of him and will most likely being paying some fines out his back side.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Florida Man
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 03: A young woman ice skates on frozen Schlachtensee lake on March 3, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Cold front "Hartmut" gripped Germany with sub-zero temperatures this week, leaving behind frozen lakes and canals that are a winter enthusiast's delight. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Human InterestGuy Did Donuts On A Frozen Lake And Fell Through The Ice Right Here In Jerseygotts
Best Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals
Human InterestBest Valentine’s Day Restaurant DealsRandi Moultrie
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse of Team United States celebrate after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles semi-finals match between Team Italy and Team United States on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on February 09, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
Human InterestU.S. Curling Duo Sparks Wild Celebration After Olympic Semifinal WinKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect