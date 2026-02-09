Metallica Launches New 72 Seasons Funko POP! Set, Featuring All Band Members

Metallica released a fresh Funko POP! Rocks figure set tied to their 72 Seasons album. All four members got immortalized: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo.

Each figure measures 3.8 inches, and they arrive in window boxes perfect for displaying. This marks the fifth time these rockers have teamed up with Funko. Previous sets captured different looks from their four-decade run as metal titans.

"In the fifth Metallica x Funko collaboration, we're celebrating 72 Seasons! Get your hands on the complete set, including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo as stylized POP! vinyl figures from Funko," the band said, as per Brave Words.

"And we have more on the way! If we sell out before they arrive, the product will be available as a preorder again, which we expect to fulfill within the month," the group added.

72 Seasons was released in April 2023 and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. First-week sales reached 146,000 units.

Fans can purchase single figures or spring for the complete four-pack. Each vinyl collectible shows a stylized version of how the musicians appeared during the 72 Seasons tour.

The M72 World Tour wrapped its North American shows in 2024. They hit stadiums across the continent, switching up setlists at every venue — two unique performances per city.

Funko POP! figures have carved out a massive niche among music enthusiasts. The company produces these vinyl characters for musicians spanning every genre imaginable.