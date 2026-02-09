Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Launches New 72 Seasons Funko POP! Set, Featuring All Band Members

Metallica released a fresh Funko POP! Rocks figure set tied to their 72 Seasons album. All four members got immortalized: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo. Each…

Dan Teodorescu
Kirk Hammett from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Tabone / Stringer via Getty Images

Metallica released a fresh Funko POP! Rocks figure set tied to their 72 Seasons album. All four members got immortalized: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo.

Each figure measures 3.8 inches, and they arrive in window boxes perfect for displaying. This marks the fifth time these rockers have teamed up with Funko. Previous sets captured different looks from their four-decade run as metal titans.

"In the fifth Metallica x Funko collaboration, we're celebrating 72 Seasons! Get your hands on the complete set, including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo as stylized POP! vinyl figures from Funko," the band said, as per Brave Words.

"And we have more on the way! If we sell out before they arrive, the product will be available as a preorder again, which we expect to fulfill within the month," the group added.

72 Seasons was released in April 2023 and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. First-week sales reached 146,000 units.

Fans can purchase single figures or spring for the complete four-pack. Each vinyl collectible shows a stylized version of how the musicians appeared during the 72 Seasons tour.

The M72 World Tour wrapped its North American shows in 2024. They hit stadiums across the continent, switching up setlists at every venue — two unique performances per city.

Funko POP! figures have carved out a massive niche among music enthusiasts. The company produces these vinyl characters for musicians spanning every genre imaginable.

You can grab the whole set through their online shop. More inventory is coming soon if supplies run low.

James HetfieldKirk HammettMetallica
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Dee Snider attends the Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party Benefitting Janie's Fund Sponsored By Cincoro Tequila at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTwisted Sister’s 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour CanceledLaura Adkins
A split image of Sebastian Bach on the left and Mike Kroeger on the right.
MusicRock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame Announces InducteesDan Teodorescu
Brian May of Queen performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
MusicSuper Bowl Ads Feature Classic Rock Songs From Queen, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lou ReedLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect