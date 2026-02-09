Fozzy Guitarist Sheds Light on When to Expect New Music

Fozzy guitarist Rich Ward says the band will drop its next single in March. They plan to keep putting out tracks one at a time instead of full albums. Ward shared this in an interview with U.K.'s MetalTalk.

"There's a brand new song that we're working on right now. Chris just recorded the vocals last week," said Ward to MetalTalk. "It'll probably be released, I would say, March, something like that."

The decision to focus on singles came after what happened with the 2022 album Boombox. Only two or three songs became singles. The rest got almost no attention, which stung.

"Chris Jericho, the singer in FOZZY, just so for context, he was really hurt by it, because he realizes that now because we're not in the age of albums anymore where people go and buy physical albums — we're in the days of playlists and singles and streaming," Ward said.

This approach lets them pour everything into perfecting each track. Ward pointed out that creating a full album would mean the band needs to be together in a room for about a month to write and another month to record. They can't do that because Jericho juggles multiple careers.

Ward, now 57, said his songwriting has shifted since his early days in Stuck Mojo. "When I was writing albums in STUCK MOJO when I was in my early twenties, it was a much different process. It was much more guttural. It was much more reactionary," he said. "And now writing songs is more of an intellectual process."

The band released "Fall In Line" in April 2025 via Madison Records. That track followed "Spotlight," which dropped in October 2023. Johnny Andrews produced both songs. He's also worked with Three Days Grace, All That Remains, and Halestorm.