Founding Cake Guitarist Greg Brown Dies

Greg Brown, the original guitarist for Cake, has died. The news was shared by Cake in a Facebook post, which said that Brown passed away after a brief illness. The band didn't disclose his age. The message was simple, heavy and full of respect.

“Greg was an integral part of CAKE’s early sound and development,” the band wrote, noting that his creative contributions were immense and that he will be deeply missed, both musically and personally. It’s hard to argue with that. If you know Cake, you know Greg Brown’s fingerprints are all over the version of the band that first broke through.

Brown was part of Cake’s original lineup when John McCrea formed the band in Sacramento in 1991. He played guitar on the 1994 debut album “Motorcade of Generosity,” a record that already hinted at the strange, sly lane Cake would eventually own outright. But it was the 1996 follow-up, “Fashion Nugget,” where Brown’s impact became unavoidable.

He co-wrote “The Distance,” the band’s defining early hit and a song that still sounds like nothing else from its era. That opening build. That off-kilter tension. The way it feels both ironic and sincere at the same time.

Brown left the band in 1997, before Cake became a long-running alternative institution. Still, his era remains foundational. Those early records set the tone, the attitude, and the sound that Cake would carry forward for decades.

He briefly reunited with the band years later, contributing to a song on their 2011 album Showroom of Compassion. It wasn’t a full-circle moment so much as a quiet nod to where it all started.