Ex-Employee Broke Into A Little Caesars And Started Making Pizzas

On this story we take you to North Carolina, where and ex-employee broke into a Little Caesars and started making pizzas. He is 41-year-old Jonathon Hackett, and according to reports…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: The Little Caesars logo is displayed on the outside of Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on May 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
On this story we take you to North Carolina, where and ex-employee broke into a Little Caesars and started making pizzas. He is 41-year-old Jonathon Hackett, and according to reports after they closed for the night, he opened the place back up not to just make the pizza but also started selling pies. Then he pocketed the money, I have no word on how many pizzas he sold, or even what he was charging.

This crazy guy got busted when he tried it a second time on Sunday and showed up too early.  Employees were still there and got into a fight with him. The other employees that actually work there tried to stop him from breaking in, and it turned into a brawl. His injuries were bad enough that cops took him to a hospital first, then to jail.  In his mugshot, you can see his right eye swollen shut. He's facing three felony charges for breaking and entering, larceny, and obtaining property by false pretenses. There was also a curfew in effect because the area got over a foot of snow last weekend.  So they tacked on a misdemeanor for that too.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm going to go out and say there is something really wrong with this guy. Who in their right mind breaks into there old job and starts working after being let go. I also don't get no one at the Little Caesars didn't have some type of security system, like an alarm or even a surveillance cameras. It sounds like Jon needs to get his act together and maybe try to get a job over at Domino's Pizza. That is when he is out of jail and away from being in front of a judge. Plus you think Jon was going to deliver if the costumer asked ?

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always thank you for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
