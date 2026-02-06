On this story we take you to North Carolina, where and ex-employee broke into a Little Caesars and started making pizzas. He is 41-year-old Jonathon Hackett, and according to reports after they closed for the night, he opened the place back up not to just make the pizza but also started selling pies. Then he pocketed the money, I have no word on how many pizzas he sold, or even what he was charging.

This crazy guy got busted when he tried it a second time on Sunday and showed up too early. Employees were still there and got into a fight with him. The other employees that actually work there tried to stop him from breaking in, and it turned into a brawl. His injuries were bad enough that cops took him to a hospital first, then to jail. In his mugshot, you can see his right eye swollen shut. He's facing three felony charges for breaking and entering, larceny, and obtaining property by false pretenses. There was also a curfew in effect because the area got over a foot of snow last weekend. So they tacked on a misdemeanor for that too.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm going to go out and say there is something really wrong with this guy. Who in their right mind breaks into there old job and starts working after being let go. I also don't get no one at the Little Caesars didn't have some type of security system, like an alarm or even a surveillance cameras. It sounds like Jon needs to get his act together and maybe try to get a job over at Domino's Pizza. That is when he is out of jail and away from being in front of a judge. Plus you think Jon was going to deliver if the costumer asked ?