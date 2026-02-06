Contests
Cop Named “Merica” Hitched A Ride In A Ford Truck To Catch A Thief

On this story we go to Washington, just north of Seattle where a cop named “Merica” hitched a ride in a in a Ford truck to catch a thief. The…

Policeman blowing whistle and showing stop hand gesture.
On this story we go to Washington, just north of Seattle where a cop named "Merica" hitched a ride in a in a Ford truck to catch a thief. The only way this could be more on brand is if it happened on the Fourth of July. According to reports, it happened Saturday in a town called Lynnwood. The Lynnwood Police didn't say his first name, just calling him "Officer Merica." ( Which is just awesome.)

Here is what went down, our new hero got eyes on a bike thief and chased after the guy, but couldn't catch up on foot. Luckily, a random person in an old Ford pick-up saw it happening. That is when things really got interesting and someone stepped in and did their part. They pulled over let "Officer Merica" hop on the back bumper, and they chased the guy down together.  It turned out this crook had several outstanding warrants too. The Lynnwood Police shared the chest-cam footage on Facebook. Here is the video.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is just an amazing story and how people are coming together to help catch criminals. I love the fact the guy helped out "Officer Merica." If I was in his shoes or in that driver seat I would have done the same thing to help out our police officer. I hope this bike thief learns his lesson on stealing things and the judge sets an example for this guy. Also huge shout out to the person driving the Ford pick up and helping out "Officer Merica."

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

