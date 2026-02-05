TEXT TO WIN: Smuggler’s Notch Gift Card at Martells Platinum Card Party

WRAT Presents: Smugglers’ Notch Vacation Giveaway at Martell’s Tiki Bar

Saturday, February 14, 2026

WRAT is taking over Martell’s Tiki Bar — and Jimmy Steal will be on site — for a huge night of live rock, giveaways, and your chance to score a $1,000 Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont vacation gift card.

🎿 WIN A $1,000 SMUGGLERS’ NOTCH VACATION

WRAT will be giving away a $1,000 gift card toward one Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont vacation package of your choice.

How to qualify:

Text “SKI” to 732-681-3890

If you are selected as a qualifier, WRAT Promotions will contact you with details prior to Saturday night's party

Winner will be selected during the event

🎶 Live Music

The Cliffs

8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

💳 Platinum Card Event Perks

Load $500 on your Platinum Card and get an extra $125

on your Platinum Card and get an No cover charge

Complimentary buffet

🕖 Event Details

Doors open: 7:00 PM

Doors open: 7:00 PM
Location: Martell's Tiki Bar

308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

21+