TEXT TO WIN: Smuggler’s Notch Gift Card at Martells Platinum Card Party
WRAT Presents: Smugglers’ Notch Vacation Giveaway at Martell’s Tiki Bar Saturday, February 14, 2026 WRAT is taking over Martell’s Tiki Bar — and Jimmy Steal will be on site —…
WRAT Presents: Smugglers’ Notch Vacation Giveaway at Martell’s Tiki Bar
Saturday, February 14, 2026
WRAT is taking over Martell’s Tiki Bar — and Jimmy Steal will be on site — for a huge night of live rock, giveaways, and your chance to score a $1,000 Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont vacation gift card.
🎿 WIN A $1,000 SMUGGLERS’ NOTCH VACATION
WRAT will be giving away a $1,000 gift card toward one Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont vacation package of your choice.
How to qualify:
- Text “SKI” to 732-681-3890
- If you are selected as a qualifier, WRAT Promotions will contact you with details prior to Saturday night’s party
- Winner will be selected during the event
🎶 Live Music
The Cliffs
- 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM
💳 Platinum Card Event Perks
- Load $500 on your Platinum Card and get an extra $125
- No cover charge
- Complimentary buffet
🕖 Event Details
- Doors open: 7:00 PM
- Location: Martell’s Tiki Bar
308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
- 21+
Join WRAT and Jimmy Steal for an epic Valentine’s Day Saturday night at the Jersey Shore — live rock, free food, bonus cash, and a real shot at a Vermont ski getaway.