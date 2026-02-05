Contests
LISTEN LIVE

TEXT TO WIN: Smuggler’s Notch Gift Card at Martells Platinum Card Party

WRAT Presents: Smugglers’ Notch Vacation Giveaway at Martell’s Tiki Bar Saturday, February 14, 2026 WRAT is taking over Martell’s Tiki Bar — and Jimmy Steal will be on site —…

Rob Cochran
martells

WRAT Presents: Smugglers’ Notch Vacation Giveaway at Martell’s Tiki Bar

Saturday, February 14, 2026

WRAT is taking over Martell’s Tiki Bar — and Jimmy Steal will be on site — for a huge night of live rock, giveaways, and your chance to score a $1,000 Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont vacation gift card.

🎿 WIN A $1,000 SMUGGLERS’ NOTCH VACATION

WRAT will be giving away a $1,000 gift card toward one Smugglers’ Notch, Vermont vacation package of your choice.

How to qualify:

  • Text “SKI” to 732-681-3890
  • If you are selected as a qualifier, WRAT Promotions will contact you with details prior to Saturday night’s party
  • Winner will be selected during the event

🎶 Live Music

The Cliffs

  • 8:00 PM – 12:00 AM

💳 Platinum Card Event Perks

  • Load $500 on your Platinum Card and get an extra $125
  • No cover charge
  • Complimentary buffet

🕖 Event Details

  • Doors open: 7:00 PM
  • Location: Martell’s Tiki Bar
    308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
  • 21+

Join WRAT and Jimmy Steal for an epic Valentine’s Day Saturday night at the Jersey Shore — live rock, free food, bonus cash, and a real shot at a Vermont ski getaway.

Martell's Tiki BarSmuggler's Notch
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
Hearts and Shopping Carts
ContestsHearts and Shopping CartsElizabeth Urban
Do You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?
ContestsDo You Know a Teacher Who Rocks?Diana Beasley
WRAT Pro Football Challenge
ContestsWRAT Pro Football ChallengeDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect