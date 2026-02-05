Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Dropkick Murphys Tickets

The Dropkick Murphys are bringing their For the People…In the Pit St. Patrick's Day 2026 Tour to The Wellmont Theater on February 10, and we're hooking you up with a free pair of tickets!

Rob Cochran
dropkicks

RAT Rock Nation — get ready to raise your fists and hit the pit!
The Dropkick Murphys are bringing their For the People…In the Pit St. Patrick’s Day 2026 Tour to The Wellmont Theater on February 10, and we’re hooking you up with a free pair of tickets!

This is your shot to see one of the most explosive live bands on the planet — up close, loud, and live. No bagpipes required… but highly encouraged.

How to Enter

Just fill out the form below for your chance to score 2 tickets to the show.

Show Details

Dropkick Murphys
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

For the " Dropkick Murphys” Contest, enter between 2pm on February 8, 2026 and 11:59pm on February 8, 2026, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on February 9, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Dropkick Murphys at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ on February 10th 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $104. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Wellmont Theater. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

dropkick murphys
Rob CochranEditor
