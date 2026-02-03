Yeah according to a new survey and reports, the average couple does the deed four times a month. Also in this new study the average time is for 18.6 minutes each time. That is about 15 hours out of the year. Now let's get into what this survey also has to break down on, 25% of American couples say they have sex only one time per month, or less. 24% say it happens occasionally, two to three times a month . 26% say regularly, four to five times, and 25% say frequently, eight or more times.

71% report being satisfied with their sex lives, with 43% being "extremely satisfied." Only 14% are "unsatisfied." No surprise, younger people are going like rabbits. Gen Z do it 5.3 times per month, followed by Millennials at 5.1 times per month . Gen X is at 3.6 times and Boomers at 2.1 times. There's also a list of the top "life factors" that people say get in the way of their sex lives, and it's topped by different sex drives including, health issues, work stress , kids, household chores, and financial stress.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well I'm still scratching my head because the 18.6 minutes on each time, what would I do with the other 18 minutes of my time ? LOL... Hey in all honestly these are not crazy numbers and I say get out there and have fun with your partner. Life is short so enjoy it at every chance and make sure you keep it safe and clean if your are going to be having fun together.