McDonald’s Is Debuting “McNugget Caviar” for Valentine’s Day

Well if your looking to loose your significate other this year you take them to McDonald’s as they are getting ready to put out to the world their “McNugget Caviar”…

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Fast food chain restaurant McDonald's reported a 7.1 percent increase in same store sales for January as people look towards cheaper food alternatives in the weakening economy. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Well if your looking to loose your significate other this year you take them to McDonald's as they are getting ready to put out to the world their "McNugget Caviar" for Valentine's Day. According to the reports,  It's normal caviar in a McDonald's tin, and you're supposed to dip your nuggets in it.  You can actually win some next Tuesday over at McNuggetCaviar.com.  Each tin comes with a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon and a $25 gift card for the nuggets.

They claim the "salty, savory" taste makes it a great dipping sauce. Now this is really nothing new they are not pulling the idea out of nowhere.  It took off back in 2024 after a video went viral of singer and actress Rihanna trying it too. Each caviar kit comes with a one-ounce tin of caviar, a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon plus crem fresh. And a $25 gift card for the nugs. CHECK OUT THE RIHANNA THE VIDEO RIGHT HERE:

Let me start off by saying I'm not going to McDonald's for no Caviar, to deep nuggets in. I go there to get a quick fix in regards of me being really hungry. I mean if you want to try to get a fast way to maybe impress your partner and maybe have them think you got Caviar for Valentine's Day give it a shot. Just make sure you remember to take off the label before you serve it LOL. On the other side of the coin my hats off to McDonald's for trying something new and putting it out there, to see who salutes it. Ronald over there is really stepping up his game with those big red shoes of his.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

