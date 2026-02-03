On this story we go over to France, where a man will be charged after sticking a World War One bomb up his butt. This has to be wild for the doctors about to perform this surgery. A lot of humans are similar on the inside, but you never know what you might find, like a 100-year old antique up someone's rectum. According to reports surgeons at a hospital in France were performing a procedure on a patient when they discovered a World War One shell inside a patient's butt !

Without a doubt, that unexpected find caused a huge panic, and had the whole hospital have an emergency evacuation. They had to call the bomb squad and everything. Nope on the one question you might be thinking, this isn't some old story about an old war injury. This happened last Saturday, and this guy was just 24 years old. He had been complaining of discomfort, due to an "inserted object" in his backside. So yes he put it there himself and only he knows why. Although he didn't say why, but you can probably connect the dots I'm sure. The good news, the bomb squad determined that the shell was harmless, but unfortunately, the guy is really not in the clear. Officials are planning to charge him with some kind of weapons violation. It's unclear what he's facing at this point.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Lot's of questions on this and to start what was this dude thinking ? That is just dangerous all around, and I'm sure he was in lots of pain. Can you just imagine the doctors faces when they saw those X-Ray scans? I'm sure 100% they were scratching their heads at first saying "what is this" then have to run out of the hospital because the thing might go off. I also think that he should be charged with just being stupid.