Man Used Counterfeit Money To Buy Flowers And Chocolates For A Stripper

Here we go again and back to the state of Florida, yes where a man used counterfeit money to buy flowers and chocolates for a stripper. This guy is a…

Here we go again and back to the state of Florida, yes where a man used counterfeit money to buy flowers and chocolates for a stripper. This guy is a 32-year-old named Alexander Baker-Depew and we a guessing he fell in love with one of the dancers. According to reports he liked her so much that he thought it would be a great idea to buy a bouquet of flowers and some chocolates for a dancer at the local strip club.

Here is what we know, the flowers and chocolates cost Alexander $288, and he paid for them with funny money.  The bills had the word "replica" on them, and said that they were not legal money and were only "To Be Used For Motion Pictures." Then, Alexander went to the strip club, and paid a bar tab with the same movie money.  Both the bartender and even the florist realized the money was fake and called the cops. The police showed up at the club and arrested Alexander.  They searched him and found $400 more in counterfeit bills, and get ready they also got cocaine and meth.  He's facing multiple felonies for the fake money and drugs.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well for one people in Florida do crazy things, but this guy I will say gave it a shot. I guess when your on cocaine and meth you will try anything to break the law and also try to get away with it. My one question is did Alex work for some movie company, cause I don't ever seeing or hearing about his name in a movie. Not even in the credits, but now we might be able to see him a hit show called "COPS."

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
