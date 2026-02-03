Let's get you over to New Mexico where a couple was arrested for armed robbery at an "adult" store. According to reports This couple who is in their 40s just stole some sexually merchandise from an adult store last Wednesday, and they were not messing around. At least as far as the robbery was concerned. This story is just starting here because it got a lot crazier.

The guy punched one male employee several times, and pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. Another person tried to intervene and fought with the guy. Then this guy ran out, hopped in a getaway car driven by the woman. Then she backed into someone who was chasing after them as they were peeling out of the parking lot. The police caught up with them, but they wouldn't pull over and launched a chase. Thank God the cops got them to stop using what they call a "PIT" maneuver. They were arrested and charged with battery, fleeing a police officer, larceny , and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Hey I will start off by saying it's not Florida on this story. Also I thought the guy was going to use one of these toys against the employee. As far as what kind of toys they took I'm not really sure. I think the wife be a little upset of not getting her fix and as far as her man goes I think he might have to worry about being a toy in jail. Who is stealing from a sex shop and what do you think the judge is going to say on this one ? Someone needs to tell this couple that they need to work in order to get things they want even if it sex toys.