WRATFEST 2026: GODSMACK
GODSMACK is detonating the stage at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026, and WRAT is bringing the fire.
This is WRATFEST 2026 — presented by Coors Light — with
Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy tearing it up all night long.
Our signature summer blowout.
Three killer bands. One epic night.
Ice-cold beer and face-melting rock.
Godsmack’s raw power. Stone Temple Pilots’ legendary catalog. Dorothy’s fierce, take-no-prisoners energy. It’s loud, it’s sweaty, and it’s exactly how summer is supposed to sound.
Tickets on sale Friday, February 6th
Miss this and you’ll hear about it all year.
Presales will run Wed, Feb 4 from 10am – Thurs, Feb 5 at 9am
Password: WRAT
Grab your people. Mark the date.
WRATFEST 2026 with Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy — presented by Coors Light.
Big riffs. Big crowd. BIG night.