WRATFEST 2026: GODSMACK

GODSMACK is detonating the stage at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026, and WRAT is bringing the fire.

This is WRATFEST 2026 — presented by Coors Light — with

Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy tearing it up all night long.

Our signature summer blowout.

Three killer bands. One epic night.

Ice-cold beer and face-melting rock.

Godsmack’s raw power. Stone Temple Pilots’ legendary catalog. Dorothy’s fierce, take-no-prisoners energy. It’s loud, it’s sweaty, and it’s exactly how summer is supposed to sound.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 6th

Miss this and you’ll hear about it all year.

Presales will run Wed, Feb 4 from 10am – Thurs, Feb 5 at 9am

Password: WRAT