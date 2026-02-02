Contests
LISTEN LIVE

WRATFEST 2026: GODSMACK

GODSMACK is detonating the stage at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026, and WRAT is bringing the fire. This is WRATFEST 2026 — presented by Coors Light —…

Rob Cochran
WRATFEST-2026-FEATURE-HOLDER
WRAT

GODSMACK is detonating the stage at PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026, and WRAT is bringing the fire.

This is WRATFEST 2026presented by Coors Light — with
Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy tearing it up all night long.

Our signature summer blowout.
Three killer bands. One epic night.
Ice-cold beer and face-melting rock.

Godsmack’s raw power. Stone Temple Pilots’ legendary catalog. Dorothy’s fierce, take-no-prisoners energy. It’s loud, it’s sweaty, and it’s exactly how summer is supposed to sound.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 6th
Miss this and you’ll hear about it all year.

Presales will run Wed, Feb 4 from 10am – Thurs, Feb 5 at 9am

Password: WRAT

Click here to purchase tickets

Grab your people. Mark the date.
WRATFEST 2026 with Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothypresented by Coors Light.
Big riffs. Big crowd. BIG night.

GodsmackWRATFEST
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Travelers gather at the check-in area for Breeze Airways at Los Angeles International Airport on October 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Breeze Airways announced plans to start international flights in 2026 with service to Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. ()
Local NewsBreeze Airways Adds Nonstop Service From Atlantic City to Charleston and Raleigh-DurhamJ. Mayhew
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Customers shop at a Target store on August 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Target’s quarterly sales fell for the first time in six years which is being attributed in part to consumer backlash from the sale of Pride Month merchandise. ()
Local NewsTarget To Open Two New Jersey Locations in March, Adding 370 JobsJ. Mayhew
Lotto tickets are covered with one hyndred dollar bills.
Local NewsUnclaimed $1.5M Lottery Prize Set To Expire March 25 in Atlantic CityJ. Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect