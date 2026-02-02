Motley Crue Wins Legal Battle Against Mick Mars, Plans Summer Tour

Motley Crue secured a legal victory against former guitarist Mick Mars. An arbitrator dismissed each of his claims, and Mars must now pay over $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances. Retired federal judge Patrick Walsh issued the ruling on Wednesday.

The arbitrator determined Mars relinquished his right to touring revenue when he quit touring in 2022. Walsh found the contracts and law supported one conclusion: band members who cease touring can't claim proceeds from tours.

Mars received $1.5 million as his share of a $7 million advance from Live Nation in 2019. He skipped 69 shows starting in September 2021. He had to repay the prorated amount. After calculating Mars' 25 percent stake valued at $505,737, the final award produced a net judgment of $244,293 against him.

The guitarist demanded 25 percent of touring revenue despite stepping away from performances. That request conflicted with a 2008 governing agreement Mars himself drafted. The agreement specified that any member who quits touring forfeits touring income.

Mars started a public campaign accusing Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee of using prerecorded bass and drums during shows. Those accusations crumbled when confronted with extensive live performance recordings and testimony from a New York University professor who specializes in music technology.

Mars confessed under oath that his statements were false. His own expert validated that the group performed live. He withdrew his prior claims during sworn testimony.

"This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history," said Sasha Frid of Miller Barondess, LLP, according to Business Wire. "With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties' agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated — legally, financially, and factually."

The rock band submitted a petition to confirm the final arbitration award in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Mars hasn't responded to the decision.

The group kicks off The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour on July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of Carnival of Sins and the band's 45th anniversary.