Documentary on Late Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist on the Way

A new documentary on a late member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is on its way to the streaming service to Netflix.

The doc, called The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, centers around the early years of the band and the musical vision of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died of a heroin overdose in 1988. It's a unique concept for a documentary, since Slovak hasn't been given a lot of recognition for his role in shaping the Peppers over the years.

The documentary will have interviews with RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis and bass player Flea, plus people who are "close to Slovak," according to the documentary's official description.

"The film explores the band's early evolution on the LA music scene and the deep bond of their childhood friendship," the description for the documentary adds.

When announcing the documentary, director Ben Feldman thanked the family of Slovak. "At its heart, this is a deeply relatable story—about the friendships that shape our identities and the lasting power of the bonds forged in adolescence," he said, according to Pitchfork. "What's less relatable, of course, is that here those friends went on to create one of the greatest rock bands in history."

Red Hot Chili Peppers Clarify Documentary

It's worth noting that Rolling Stone reports that the band has "distanced" themselves from the film. After the announcement, the band took to social media, according to Rolling Stone, to discuss it.

"About a year ago, we were asked to be interviewed for a documentary about Hillel Slovak. He was a founding member of the group, a great guitarist and friend," the band said, according to Rolling Stone. "We agreed to be interviewed out of love and respect for Hillel and his memory. However, this documentary is now being advertised as a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary, which it is not."

They added, "We had nothing to do with it creatively. We have yet to make a Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary. The central subject of this current Netflix special is Hillel Slovak and we hope it sparks interest in his work."