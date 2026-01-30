Three Days Grace Release ‘Transit for Venus’ on Vinyl

Three Days Grace's 2012 studio album, Transit of Venus, will arrive on vinyl for the first time this spring. The release will officially arrive on wax on March 20, marking the first time this modern record will be available on the old-fashioned format.

Transit of Venus is the fourth studio album from Three Days Grace and features the singles "Chalk Outline," "The High Road" and "Misery Loves My Company." It was also the final Three Days Grace album before the departure of frontman Adam Gontier in 2013.

After that album, Three Days Grace then released three albums with new vocalist Matt Walst. Then, Gontier rejoined the band in 2024, and now, the band features both singers. The first There Days Grace album featuring both Walst and Gontier was 2025's Alienation.

In other news, Three Days Grace is among the nominees for the 2026 JUNO Awards, the Canadian equal to the Grammys. They're in the running for rock album of the year for Alienation. Three Days Grace are also nominated for group of the year.

The 2026 JUNO Awards are set for March 29, and will stream live via the CBC Music YouTube channel. In addition, Three Days Grace will set off on a U.S. tour in support of Alienation in February.

Three Days Grace Still Rocks

There’s something impressive about the fact that Three Days Grace are still here, still relevant, still making modern rock music two decades in. They didn’t freeze themselves in the early 2000s and live off nostalgia. They kept moving, even when the genre shifted under their feet. That’s harder than it looks.

A lot of bands from that era burned bright and disappeared, or turned into legacy acts chasing old radio glory. Three Days Grace chose a different lane. They adapted their sound without sanding off the edges, keeping the emotional weight while modernizing the production. The songs still hit because they still feel like they’re written for now, not for a time capsule.