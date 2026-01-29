Man Has To Eat Nothing But Wendy’s Chili For A Month Thanks To A Bad Golf Bet

Oh boy, but yes a man has to eat nothing by Wendy's chili for a month thanks to a bad golf bet. His name is Larry Shea and apparently he likes to bet on golf games, I guess he is not really good at it, because just last week, he went on and guaranteed on social media that pro golfer Scottie Scheffler would not win a golf tournament out in California. In his post he writes this, "If Scottie Scheffler wins this week I will only eat Wendy's chili for a month. It's not happening folks. Zero chance."

Well Larry, Scottie won and on a recent updated video Larry stepped up and he admitted he was wrong congratulated Scottie. He also said, "The only thing I'm going to be eating until February 25th for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is Wendy's chili. No cheese, no crackers, just chili." Just on day two, he said, "Breakfast chili is surprisingly underrated." But he did add that he regrets not allowing crackers.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Something tells me Larry is not going to be seen in awhile, and if your looking for him I would check his bathroom. His stomach is going to be rotten after that month. One of the things Larry did say too was, "I've been abusing my digestive tract for 50 years now. I got this" Well Larry my advice to you is stock up on toilet paper and get comfortable on the toilet. I can't imagine having Wendy's chili for breakfast, that has to be rough. I mean I have gone to football games and tailgated and had chili to stay warm and it was early but this is just crazy stunt to do and I'm wishing him the best of luck.