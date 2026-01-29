Contests
Oh here we go and yes back to the one and only state of Florida, where a guy got it on with a vacuum in the middle of a neighborhood….

Janitor's Hand Cleaning Carpet With Vacuum Cleaner
Oh here we go and yes back to the one and only state of Florida, where a guy got it on with a vacuum in the middle of a neighborhood. This crazy dudes name is Kevin Westerhold, and his is 51-years-old based out of Kissimmee, Florida and lives in a gated community. He and his wife do own condos there and rent them out on Airbnb.  It's near Disney World. This incident happened last Thursday when local police got a bunch of 911 calls about a man exposing himself according to reports.

Now we are not sure if he was outside his own place or a neighbor's house.  He took off by the time police got there, but it didn't really matter because some unlucky witness said Kevin was half-naked, and they got some footage of the crazy stunt. It turned out a bunch of neighbors reported a "naked man" back in December, and there's footage of that too.  No word on whether any vacuums were involved in those reports. The cops did get a warrant and arrested him on Tuesday.  He's facing one charge for "exposure of sexual organs." 

This story cracks me up so much because I know and have great friends that live so close to this guy. I'm just glad it didn't really as they say happen to close to home. This "Dirt Devil" though seems like he is just way out there and needs some help. Also I'm glad they didn't put out any of the video of this guy getting off with a vacuum. That would really "SUCK" to see and watch. I wish I could sit in the court room when this case comes across the judges desk just to see his or hers face. Just WOW !!

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with us and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

