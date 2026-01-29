What other state then the one and only Florida, would not have a drunk driver that wouldn't stop even when his car caught fire. According to reports, cops arrested 60-year-old Patrick Rinaldi last Friday after he refused to pull over and yes his car was on fire. The police got a bunch of calls about a flaming car speeding down a highway between Orlando and Melbourne. A bunch of people said the driver did stop initially, but then hopped back in and kept going with "heavy smoke" pouring out of his car.

Now he eventually stopped a second time. By then, there were actual flames coming from the car. He decided to keep going and took off again. At one point of the stops it started a small fire on the side of the road, and firefighters got there before cops did. Well he did finally stop and check this out his wife was also in the car. She just managed to get out in time. The police realized he was drunk because he smelled like alcohol, and his eyes were "bloodshot" and "glassy." Pat said he only had one beer, but there was a bottle of alcohol on the floor of the car.

Gotts' Thoughts On This

Patrick what are you doing ! I will say thankfully his wife got out of the car in time and it sounds like she is okay. I wonder why she would even let him drive being that hammered. Now my other question is how did this car fire start? Nonetheless, he shouldn't have been on the highway or any road. This story could have been way worse for this couple if he hurt someone out there. Please be careful on the roads and look out for the other person who is driving you might come across someone like Pat out there.