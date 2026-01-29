Contests
Absolut Is Selling Tabasco-Flavored Vodka

Yeah if your a mix drinker, you might like to hear that Absolut is selling Tabasco-Flavored vodka. Absolut vodka just teamed up on a new product called Absolut Tabasco. Yup spicy…

SAN FRANCISCO - MARCH 2: Bottles of Absolut Vodka are displayed at the Jug Shop March 2, 2007 in San Francisco, California. The government of Sweden, which has owned the Swedish made Absolut Vodka for 90 years, has put the number three premium spirit in the world up for sale with an estimated price tag of $5.7 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Yeah if your a mix drinker, you might like to hear that Absolut is selling Tabasco-Flavored vodka. Absolut vodka just teamed up on a new product called Absolut Tabasco. Yup spicy vodka will be ready to go for you real soon. Here is what we know according to reports, they didn't just dump Tabasco in there.  It's made with Tabasco "pepper mash," the stuff they use with when they make their hot sauce.

This new vodka has been described as just "medium heat,"  so it won't be that hot. The company also had this to say  "It will be a smooth vodka accented with a heat that builds, leaving a warm, lingering tingle on the lips with every sip." It does have 76 proof, or 38% alcohol.  That's slightly less than normal vodka at 40%. In the add they have a couple of people around a volcano. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think your going to need some heartburn meds after drinking this. I do on the other hand, would definitely try one because I like Tabasco sauce. It really reminds me of "Bloody Mary" in all honestly. If your interested in it I say give it a SHOT. It's always a good idea to try new things and this sounds right up my ally. I have tried all types of vodka, and it's really not my thing unless it is mixed with something. It really is personal preference on how you like your drinks. Just remember to be careful and drink responsible.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with us and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
