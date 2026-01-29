Yeah if your a mix drinker, you might like to hear that Absolut is selling Tabasco-Flavored vodka. Absolut vodka just teamed up on a new product called Absolut Tabasco. Yup spicy vodka will be ready to go for you real soon. Here is what we know according to reports, they didn't just dump Tabasco in there. It's made with Tabasco "pepper mash," the stuff they use with when they make their hot sauce.

This new vodka has been described as just "medium heat," so it won't be that hot. The company also had this to say "It will be a smooth vodka accented with a heat that builds, leaving a warm, lingering tingle on the lips with every sip." It does have 76 proof, or 38% alcohol. That's slightly less than normal vodka at 40%. In the add they have a couple of people around a volcano. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think your going to need some heartburn meds after drinking this. I do on the other hand, would definitely try one because I like Tabasco sauce. It really reminds me of "Bloody Mary" in all honestly. If your interested in it I say give it a SHOT. It's always a good idea to try new things and this sounds right up my ally. I have tried all types of vodka, and it's really not my thing unless it is mixed with something. It really is personal preference on how you like your drinks. Just remember to be careful and drink responsible.