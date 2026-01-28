Halestorm to Open Hollywood Casino Summer Concert Series in May

Halestorm will perform at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course on May 16. This kicks off the 2026 Summer Concert Series. The York County rock band takes the stage at Penn Heroes Stage in Grantville.

Tony Frabbiele is the Vice President at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course. "Kicking off our 2026 Summer Concert Series with a band that grew up right here and went on to dominate the global rock scene is something we're incredibly proud of," Frabbiele said, according to Penn Live.

Siblings Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale anchor the band. Both hail from Red Lion in York County. Lzzy sings lead vocals while Arejay pounds the drums. Joe Hottinger handles lead guitar and Josh Smith plays bass.

In 2012, the band made rock history. Lzzy Hale became the first female to win a GRAMMY in the Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance category for "Love Bites (So Do I)." The win marked a turning point for women in the genre.

Their newest album, Everest, debuted in the top 20 on 12 different rock and album charts. The release hit number one on the UK Rock & Metal Album chart and charted in Japan, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Hungary.

The band has played in the area several times. Halestorm performed at the Giant Center in August 2025 and came back to the York area for a show at the York State Fair in 2024.

Lzzy Hale was asked to perform at Ozzy Osbourne's Back To The Beginning concert in July 2025. This was Osbourne's final performance before his death. She was the only woman on stage that night.

The Hollywood Outdoor Concert Series takes place steps from the casino floor. It features an outdoor party with food, drinks, games, and performances from nationally recognized artists.