Road Rage Turns Into Open Fire On A Snowplow

On this story we take you to Kansas City, where some nut job just had road rage and turned into open fire on a snowplow. We know the snowplow drivers all across the U.S. have been working hard the last few days. We would like to know they're appreciated. But according to this report they were not. The good news is and we are thankful, the driver wasn't hit.

Here is what we know right now, and the cops really have not released a ton of details, but it sounds like it was a road rage thing. It's also not that clear if the guy thought the plow was going too slow or what. This all went down around 9:00 A.M. in a town called Parkville, Missouri, just north of the city. He was in a black SUV and fired multiple rounds, then sped off. The local police out that way were able to track him down in the city about 15 miles away and arrested him. He admitted he shot at the plow. Charges were still pending is the latest we got on him.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Let me start off by saying thank you to all our snowplow drivers. After the storm we just had dropping off about 11 inches in some areas, the town I live in did a fantastic job clearing the roads. I don't know why this guy would even think that is would be a good idea to get so mad at a driver just doing his job, that he tried to shoot him. I know some people have a very short temper with it comes to driving, but we can't be doing stuff like this. Sometimes if someone is driving and they are making you mad just take a deep breath and let them go by or just avoid them at all cost. Thank God he did not hurt of kill the person who was plowing the snow. I hope the judge teaches this person a lesson and takes his gun rights away.