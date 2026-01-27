Contests
Man Stole A Full-Size Harp Then Jumped Into A River

a man stole a full-size harp then jumped into a river. Let's get you over to Pittsburgh on this one where some dude just…

Yeah you are reading that right, a man stole a full-size harp then jumped into a river. Let's get you over to Pittsburgh on this one where some dude just stole a $30,000 full-sized harp last week, yeah that large musical instrument. He took it to the riverbank, then removed his clothes but it gets better as he jumped into the river, nope not done yet he started struggling in the water according to reports.

The police were called of course, and rescuers were able to pull the man to the shore, and get him medical care.  He's at the hospital now, and in stable condition. It sounds like the harp is also okay thank God, the guy didn't jump in with the harp.  The police are still investigating, plus they are pursuing charges related to the stolen harp once they figure out what the heck was going on with this guy.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I will just say this guy is 100% crazy ! You really have to think that this guy needs some serious help, and also a leather couch to lay down on and talk to someone. My head is still being scratched on the fact that he got naked and jumped into a river, and needed help to get out. Come on let's be real here and say WHAT ARE YOU THINKING ? For his sake I really do hope he get's the help he needs and I'm sure the judge will get a big laugh on it but I'm sure he will be paying big time for his actions.

Thank you so much for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your great friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacked out stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. Gotts

Pittsburgh
