Fugitive Took Off After Putting His Ankle Monitor On A Dog

On this story we take you over to New York, where yes a fugitive took off after putting his ankle monitor on a dog. Now here is the story the…

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: A migrant father from Guatemala, who chose not to be identified, demonstrates the ankle monitor he is required by ICE to wear 24 hours a day, on September 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. He said he was separated from his 11-year-old daughter for weeks after they were apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he is required to submit to weekly home ankle monitor inspections which disrupts his availability to work. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On this story we take you over to New York, where yes a fugitive took off after putting his ankle monitor on a dog. Now here is the story the cops are on the look out in upstate New York and are searching for a man who skipped a court appearance earlier this week. Also according to reports, they looked at the tracking data from his GPS ankle monitor, and realized he'd apparently cut it off, and "affixed it to a dog."  LOL

This crazy fugitive's name is Lamont Holmes and he was supposed to be in court for a hearing on weapons charges.  As of right now all we know is he is still on the loose too. The good news that I can say is it sounds like the dog is fine! I'm not sure if the dog belongs to Lamont, or just someone else. They also haven't said if Lamont will be facing additional charges for this stunt.  He's already looking at up to 15 years behind bars.

I think I'm pretty sure I have seen this in movies where people have put there tracking device in something to not be detected. I will say the only good news out of this story is the dog is okay. I hope they catch this guy and put him in his own dog cage now for breaking the law. Matter of fact they should make him do community service for dogs and not just take advantage of them. Just keep him on a very and I mean a VERY SHORT LEASH. I don't think he will be on the run to long, as it sounds like Lamont can't keep himself out of trouble.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
