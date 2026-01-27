On this story we take you over to New York, where yes a fugitive took off after putting his ankle monitor on a dog. Now here is the story the cops are on the look out in upstate New York and are searching for a man who skipped a court appearance earlier this week. Also according to reports, they looked at the tracking data from his GPS ankle monitor, and realized he'd apparently cut it off, and "affixed it to a dog." LOL

This crazy fugitive's name is Lamont Holmes and he was supposed to be in court for a hearing on weapons charges. As of right now all we know is he is still on the loose too. The good news that I can say is it sounds like the dog is fine! I'm not sure if the dog belongs to Lamont, or just someone else. They also haven't said if Lamont will be facing additional charges for this stunt. He's already looking at up to 15 years behind bars.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think I'm pretty sure I have seen this in movies where people have put there tracking device in something to not be detected. I will say the only good news out of this story is the dog is okay. I hope they catch this guy and put him in his own dog cage now for breaking the law. Matter of fact they should make him do community service for dogs and not just take advantage of them. Just keep him on a very and I mean a VERY SHORT LEASH. I don't think he will be on the run to long, as it sounds like Lamont can't keep himself out of trouble.