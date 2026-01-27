Well this sounds like this guy might be flying free for awhile or will be getting FLYING into some big cash after Delta accidentally leaked fluids on a passenger inside the plane. According to reports a Delta Air Lines plane had to return to the gate on Sunday after deicing fluids leaked through the exterior of the plane and "soaked" a passenger inside. This was at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Here is what went down, the passenger told the flight crew that the plane was "leaking," and the pilot asked to go back to the gate. He told air traffic control that the passenger was okay, but they might need "a new pair of pants."

Delta says the deicing fluids are "non-hazardous" and that fluid leaks are "very rare." They went back to the gate and swapped the plane out so that maintenance could double-check there wasn't a problem with the fuselage. The flight took off later that day with a different plane, three hours late. The "soaked" passenger did leave with it. It's unclear if they got new pants.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If you know me well enough, this would happen to me 1,000% ! This poor guy had to deal with this and I really hope they took care of him with a free flight, meal, or give him some type of package deal with up-coming flights. In all truth this person had to deal with the smell of being covered in that mess, but thank God they are okay and the other passengers are safe.