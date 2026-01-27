Contests
Delta Accidentally Leaked Fluids On A Passenger Inside The Plane

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they are anticipating a "sustained period of high passenger volumes" that will break previous travel records. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Well this sounds like this guy might be flying free for awhile or will be getting FLYING into some big cash after Delta accidentally leaked fluids on a passenger inside the plane. According to reports a Delta Air Lines plane had to return to the gate on Sunday after deicing fluids leaked through the exterior of the plane and "soaked" a passenger inside.  This was at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Here is what went down, the passenger told the flight crew that the plane was "leaking," and the pilot asked to go back to the gate.  He told air traffic control that the passenger was okay, but they might need "a new pair of pants."
Delta says the deicing fluids are "non-hazardous" and that fluid leaks are "very rare."  They went back to the gate and swapped the plane out so that maintenance could double-check there wasn't a problem with the fuselage. The flight took off later that day with a different plane, three hours late.  The "soaked" passenger did leave with it.  It's unclear if they got new pants.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If you know me well enough, this would happen to me 1,000% ! This poor guy had to deal with this and I really hope they took care of him with a free flight, meal, or give him some type of package deal with up-coming flights. In all truth this person had to deal with the smell of being covered in that mess, but thank God they are okay and the other passengers are safe.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

delta airlines
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
