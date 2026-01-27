Yeah you are reading that right a couple hid 100 plastic ducks throughout their home to see if a cleaner did their job. Well someone really just Tweeted a picture of a note left for a person who was hired to clean their home, and apparently they were not trusted just yet. The note read: "To our cleaner we hid 100 mini plastic ducks around the apartment. We do this to ensure a job well done! Please leave ALL ducks in this jar." There are also photos of some of the hidden ducks around the house.

Now we are not sure if the person who posted the not was the cleaner, or the person who hired the cleaner, a friend or if someone is looking looking for social media noise according to reports. But the internet got very upset about it. Some people had some really funny answers to the Tweeted picture like, "Imagine taking the time and effort to hide 100 ducks when you could've just been cleaning your own home." Or "I would hide them in different places and leave a new note."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I don't know how I feel about this truthfully, I don't want to be on a duck hunt throughout the house to find all 100 ducks. Also If the cleaner didn't find them all then they won't get paid ? I'm really kind of split on this story because hopefully the cleaner found all the ducks and threw it back in their face, or is it someone just trying to embarrass the cleaning service. Also it might be a fun thing to do while working, or it might just wasting someone's time from getting their job done. Who knows maybe they have a bunch of other houses to clean.