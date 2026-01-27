Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Black Sabbath Member Tony Iommi’s Guitar Raises More Than $60,000 for Charity

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is using his fame and metal voice for a good cause. The longtime guitarist has raised funds for a cancer charity in his hometown of…

Anne Erickson
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is using his fame and metal voice for a good cause. He's raising funds for cancer research.
Getty Images / Ian Gavan

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is using his fame and metal voice for a good cause. The longtime guitarist has raised funds for a cancer charity in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

According to a report from the BBC, Iommi donated a guitar to Birmingham-based Heartlands Hospital Charity, and it has helped raise more than $60,000 toward their campaign to open a new hematology and oncology center at the hospital. The person who bought the guitar lives in the U.S.

Director of fundraising for Heartlands Hospital Charity Charlotte Schofield thanked the rocker for his "generosity and support" in a statement.

"Thanks to this incredible donation we are well on our way to our fundraising goal of £150,000 (about $170,000) and creating a beautiful space for patients to be comfortable while they receive their treatment," she added.

The gift is personal for Iommi. The guitarist is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012 and announced he was cancer-free in August 2016.

Celebrating Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath

Tony Iommi didn’t just play guitar. He redrew the shape of it. What makes him legendary isn’t speed or flash. It’s restraint. Those riffs don’t rush. They loom. He understood space early, letting notes hang just long enough to feel uncomfortable. That tension became the backbone of Black Sabbath, and by extension, metal itself.

The accident that cost him the tips of his fingers could’ve ended everything. Instead, it forced invention. Detuned strings, thicker strings, darker tone. Limitations became language. That’s not myth-making. That’s problem-solving at the highest level.

Iommi’s riffs are instantly recognizable because they’re built on feel, not tricks. “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” “War Pigs.” You don’t need to see who’s playing. You know. The sound carries his fingerprint.

Iommi trusted heaviness before it had a rulebook. That trust changed rock forever. Every slow, crushing riff that followed owes him something, whether it admits it or not.

Black Sabbath
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Fleetwood Mac perform onstage at T-Mobile Arena
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 28Dan Teodorescu
British pop rock singer David Bowie in concert at Earl's Court, London during Isolar II – The 1978 World Tour.
MusicDavid Bowie Released ‘Station to Station’ 50 Years Ago, Introducing Thin White Duke PersonaDan Teodorescu
Megadeath perform at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMegadeth’s Final Album Soars on Charts, Features Metallica TrackDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect