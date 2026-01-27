Black Sabbath Member Tony Iommi’s Guitar Raises More Than $60,000 for Charity

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is using his fame and metal voice for a good cause. The longtime guitarist has raised funds for a cancer charity in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

According to a report from the BBC, Iommi donated a guitar to Birmingham-based Heartlands Hospital Charity, and it has helped raise more than $60,000 toward their campaign to open a new hematology and oncology center at the hospital. The person who bought the guitar lives in the U.S.

Director of fundraising for Heartlands Hospital Charity Charlotte Schofield thanked the rocker for his "generosity and support" in a statement.

"Thanks to this incredible donation we are well on our way to our fundraising goal of £150,000 (about $170,000) and creating a beautiful space for patients to be comfortable while they receive their treatment," she added.

The gift is personal for Iommi. The guitarist is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012 and announced he was cancer-free in August 2016.

Celebrating Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath

Tony Iommi didn’t just play guitar. He redrew the shape of it. What makes him legendary isn’t speed or flash. It’s restraint. Those riffs don’t rush. They loom. He understood space early, letting notes hang just long enough to feel uncomfortable. That tension became the backbone of Black Sabbath, and by extension, metal itself.

The accident that cost him the tips of his fingers could’ve ended everything. Instead, it forced invention. Detuned strings, thicker strings, darker tone. Limitations became language. That’s not myth-making. That’s problem-solving at the highest level.

Iommi’s riffs are instantly recognizable because they’re built on feel, not tricks. “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” “War Pigs.” You don’t need to see who’s playing. You know. The sound carries his fingerprint.