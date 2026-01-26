Former Scorpions Bass Player Francis Buchholz Dies at 71

Francis Buchholz, the longtime bass player for German rock band Scorpions, has died at the age of 71. His family shared the news about his death in a post on social media.

“It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer,” the family stated in the post. “He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

Francis Buchholz's Family Thanks Scorpions Listeners for Their Support

“To his fans around the world - we want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey,” they added in the message. “You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

Buchholz joined Scorpions in 1973 and was with the band through 1992. He played on 12 of their albums, so he was a significant part of the band, beginning with 1974's Fly to the Rainbow. He also held down bass playing duties for some of the band's most celebrated songs, such as 1984's "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and 1991's "Wind of Change."

Scorpions members Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jab also took to social media to honor their former bandmate.

"We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away," the post stated. "His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together."