Fire From The Gods Cancels Shows Amid Winter Weather; Rescheduling Not Possible

Fire From The Gods axed three tour stops across Texas and Oklahoma on Jan. 21. Winter weather forced the decision. Haltom City, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa all lost their scheduled performances when the promoter and touring crew made the call.

Rescheduling won't happen because the band's calendar is packed. Fans who purchased tickets online will get automatic refunds.

"Out of an abundance of caution and desire to keep all of our fans and artists safe, the promoter and tour have decided to cancel the shows in Haltom City, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa due to the extreme winter weather," the group said, according to Lambgoat. "We were hoping to reschedule, but the bands already have a full calendar for the year, so at this time it is just not possible."

For The Fallen Dreams, VRSTY, and Divide The Fall joined the headlining tour. Eighteen stops remain on the schedule. The tour spans from Atlanta to Las Vegas during the next month.

February brings performances in Richmond, Philadelphia, and Clifton during the first week. Brooklyn, Lowell, and Syracuse wrap up the East Coast segment.

Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Cadillac host the Midwest dates between Feb. 10 and 12. Chicago, Madison, and Minneapolis close out the central region.

Denver's HQ venue gets a show on Feb. 17 as the tour pushes west. Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go books the band on Feb. 19.