Fire From The Gods Cancels Shows Amid Winter Weather; Rescheduling Not Possible

Laura Adkins
Bassist Bonner Baker (L) and guitarist Drew Walker of Fire From the Gods perform as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Fire From The Gods axed three tour stops across Texas and Oklahoma on Jan. 21. Winter weather forced the decision. Haltom City, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa all lost their scheduled performances when the promoter and touring crew made the call.

Rescheduling won't happen because the band's calendar is packed. Fans who purchased tickets online will get automatic refunds.

"Out of an abundance of caution and desire to keep all of our fans and artists safe, the promoter and tour have decided to cancel the shows in Haltom City, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa due to the extreme winter weather," the group said, according to Lambgoat. "We were hoping to reschedule, but the bands already have a full calendar for the year, so at this time it is just not possible."

For The Fallen Dreams, VRSTY, and Divide The Fall joined the headlining tour. Eighteen stops remain on the schedule. The tour spans from Atlanta to Las Vegas during the next month.

February brings performances in Richmond, Philadelphia, and Clifton during the first week. Brooklyn, Lowell, and Syracuse wrap up the East Coast segment.

Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Cadillac host the Midwest dates between Feb. 10 and 12. Chicago, Madison, and Minneapolis close out the central region.

Denver's HQ venue gets a show on Feb. 17 as the tour pushes west. Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go books the band on Feb. 19.

Anaheim's The Parish @ House of Blues hosts the penultimate show on Feb. 20. Las Vegas at The Wall @ Area 15 wraps up the entire run on Feb. 21.

Laura AdkinsWriter
