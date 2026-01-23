On this one we take you to Kansas City, Missouri where a guy sold cars on Facebook then stole them back to sell again. He is a 24-year-old guy named Mamadou Diallo, and this guy is looking at a bunch of charges. According to reports the cops have said, that between May and June of last year, he sold two cars to at least 8 different people, a 2013 Honda Civic, and a 2013 Buick Verano. The cops caught on after they got eight different stolen vehicle reports that were similar. The people paid cash and got what seemed like a legit title for the car. Then it was stolen, almost the next day.

This crazy guy got caught after he tried to sell the same car to the same buyer twice. A woman he scammed saw the car for sale again and used a different Facebook account to reach out, and he tried to sell it to her a second time. This poor woman also even got security footage of him stealing the car around 1:00 A.M., just seven hours after he sold it to her. Mamadou now is looking at facing 14 felony charges and up to 98 years in jail.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This crazy dude should be charged with every charge he gets. You have to be really careful out there when it comes to buying something off from a private person that you don't really know. I really can't understand how this guy got away with this for so long. How crazy is it on how he got busted, with trying to sell the car to the same buyer not once but twice ! Just WOW. In all though I really hope the judge throws the book at him and locks him up for a very long time.