On this story we take you to none other than Florida, where a guy got charged with a felony for throwing a ketchup packet at someone. He is a 28-year-old man named Austin Simmons, and according to local reports, he was just arrested for felony battery, after hitting someone with a packet of ketchup at a bus terminal. When the cops showed up they said Austin was out of it, and looked like he'd "passed out." So someone went over to check on him. That person was a guy named Carlos.

When Austin snapped out of it, he freaked out, and threw an opened ketchup packet at Carlos, who then "suffered" two spots of ketchup on his jacket. It doesn't sound like much but it was an attack still. The police arrested Austin for battery. It would most cases it would be a misdemeanor, but he had a previous battery conviction on his record, so it was upgraded to a felony. It got even worse for Austin because the cops searched him they also found a small amount of cocaine on him, so he also got hit with possession of a controlled substance. He's facing up to five years in prison.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have had ketchup stains on my clothes and it is a pain to get them out. I know what your going through Carlos. It really seems that Carlos was just trying to help this Austin guy out and got the bad end of it. This is the first time I have heard of someone getting a charged with a felony for a ketchup packet. I want to be in the court room when the judge gets this case in front of him, I'm sure he will get a laugh like I did.